Tile Choice took home the gold award for excellence in marketing from the Tile Association Awards.

Lee Rudkin from Tile Choice receives the award from Emma Prescott from the Tile Association
Lee Rudkin from Tile Choice receives the award from Emma Prescott from the Tile Association

The Wolverhampton company, which has its headquarters in Crown House, Millfields Road, has a chain of 18 stores.

The TTA awards night was held on September 10 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club and was hosted by Kyran Bracken.

Tile Choice, which also has an online store, had won best e-commerce website in 2020. The company was founded in 1991.

Marketing director Lee Rudkin said: “This is the sixth time we have won a TTA Award and as a company, we’ve been working very hard the last year despite all the restrictions ensuring Tile Choice remains at the forefront of customer’s minds whilst also bringing focus to the tile industry and the products we sell within main stream media platforms.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised by our peers at The Tile Association for the work our dedicated team have put in over the years to making Tile Choice a continuing success."

The TTA’s nominated charity Children Today received £1,600 from a fundraising draw on the night.

