Richard Manser (MD of Five Star Windows and Conservatories) in the firm’s new £150,000 training academy

5 Star Windows and Conservatories, which has seen a sales boom since lockdown, has built a new 3,000 sq ft training academy at its Kidderminster showroom that is capable of supporting 100 people every year.

This will cover the company’s existing staff, new recruits, apprentices and several commercial partners, with the idea being to give individuals in-depth product knowledge, access to new design software and updates on the latest industry regulations, as well as continually underlining the firm’s commitment to quality and customer service.

Richard Manser, managing director at 5 Star Windows and Conservatories, said: “Our products are premium quality, but installation is equally important. The service and workmanship that we provide have been key to our success throughout the pandemic and we want to make sure this continues going forward.

“With this in mind, we decided to create our own dedicated Training Academy, which can be the hub for personal development work, recruitment and our regular intake of apprentices.”

He continued: “There are courses for the construction arm of the business, for our 19-strong sales team and for the next generation of designers. We also provide access to workshops with external specialists and the latest software packages, including Vector, Focus and Pricepoint.

“Our colleagues from Ultraframe, the UK’s leading manufacturer of roofing systems, have already used the new facility to update our surveying and technical teams on their latest developments.

“The objective is to enable us to provide customers with an even better experience and to make sure we can continue to bring their ideas to life.”

5 Star Windows and Conservatories has established a strong reputation across its showrooms in Kidderminster and Worcestershire, having installed more than 30,000 windows and completed over 3,000 conservatories, orangeries and lifestyle extensions during the last two decades.

The company, which offers an industry-leading 20-year guarantee, has secured more than £6 million of sales in the first half of the year and expects this to grow even further with the launch of a third showroom in Hall Green, Birmingham.

As a result of the ongoing expansion, more than 20 new jobs have been created since the start of 2021, with Bethan Owen, Design Consultant at 5 Star, one of the first beneficiaries of the new Academy.

“The training has been incredibly thorough. I had a three-month long induction, and the support has been ongoing ever since.

“I was given in-depth training, learning all the facts and figures for every product and then practiced using the software on existing showroom structures. The support from everyone in the company also makes a difference; they are really friendly and will always ask how I’m getting on.”

Dan Price has also made a strong start to his 5 Star journey after joining as a Design Consultant in April.

“The online learning, one-to-one training and the shadowing of more experienced colleagues meant I could hit the ground running when I started seeing customers.

“It’s all about taking a consultative approach, making sure we listen to what the homeowner is trying to achieve and making this a reality.

“The approach is working, as I’ve already secured a number of sales and I’m really enjoying the role.”