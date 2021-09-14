Paul Wood

The IoD supports members to become better directors. Paul will work alongside a team of branch ambassadors to provide connections, professional development opportunities and an influential lobbying voice in the area.

Paul, managing director of Woodshire Business Solutions, has amassed more 40 years of experience in manufacturing, distribution and investment businesses. He is founder and board member of three businesses that specialise in tax allowances. Working alongside his son, he manages a team of 10 and works with top 10 accountants and quoted companies.

Paul said: “I feel privileged to take on the role of branch chair for this diverse and exciting business community. I want to pass on my experience to help other individuals and I can’t think of a better place to do this than within the IoD. It’s not been the easiest time for anyone leading an organisation but I look forward to the challenges ahead and believe that we are stronger together.”

Inez Brown, chairman of IoD West Midlands, added: “We are delighted that Paul has agreed to chair our active Black Country and Staffordshire branch. He will be the standard bearer for local directors, providing support and inspiration as we provide members with the tools to not just recover and rebuild but prosper.”

The Black Country and Staffordshire branch was created in 2020 as part of a geographical restructure of IoD West Midlands, designed to remove outdated boundaries.