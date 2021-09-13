Law firm's recruitment drive

Jade Linton

Despite tought trading conditions due to the pandemic, the firm, which has offices in Halesowen and Kidderminster, has recorded double-digit growth in the past 12 months with the corporate team leading the way with a record year.

Jade Linton, Thursfields’ human rescources director, said: “Despite what has been an uncertain time for businesses in the wake of the pandemic, our ambitions for growth have not waned.

“We used the steadiness of lockdown to refocus, seek feedback, strategise and revisit our corporate aims in areas including internal branding, learning and development, client relationships and growth.

“Our strategies have paid off and we are now well placed to add to our impressive community of lawyers and managers.

“We seek technically robust lawyers to join our team. We do not mind if they are not the finished article. We commit to helping them get there with clear and kind feedback with a compassionate tone, mentorship and continuous development.”

Gareth Burge, director and head of corporate, said: “The last 12 months have been our busiest-ever, and the team has worked incredibly hard to ensure all projects were finished to our usual high quality.

“During the pandemic, we completed a total of 29 deals worth over £125 million and consolidated our position as a leading legal adviser to the owner-managed business and SME market.

“As we start our new financial year, we look forward with real optimism. The local mergers and acquisitions market is looking increasingly buoyant and we have some fantastic new deals in the pipeline.”

Strong growth was also achieved by the commercial property team, and the family and commercial litigation and insolvency divisions.

Ms Linton added: “Thursfields is increasingly becoming the law firm of choice for ambitious lawyers who appreciate our flexible and considered approach to all aspects of their employment.

“They appreciate our approach to agile working – we have a hybrid working policy which addresses the need for flexibility and permits home working.

“We have an active equality, diversity and inclusion committee and steering groups as part of our efforts to champion an inclusive culture dedicated to learning, widening access to the profession and a genuine sense of belonging.