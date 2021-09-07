Palletforce has its superhub at Burton upon Trent

For the next 12 months Palletforce ’s investments will further develop distribution services, pioneer technology, embrace sustainability and drive continued collaboration throughout its membership.

It has begun with a £3 million investment in a full replacement of its forklift truck fleet, loaded with Palletforce’s award-winning technology and patented weighing, scanning and imaging capability.

Adam Leonard, Palletforce chief executive, said: “Palletforce’s strength has always been the quality of its membership, and in order to attract the very best operators you have to invest in the very best services.

“Over the next 12 months we will strengthen the network further with a pledge to continue investment and strive for excellence.

“We will bring our members together and ensure the entire Palletforce network continues to work collectively, collaboratively and in the spirit of the membership to ensure our continued success.”

On its first night of operation, at a former aircraft hangar at Fradley Park, on August 31, 2001, Palletforce handled 524 pallets of freight from the initial 36 founding members.

Now part of global logistics and technology provider EV Cargo, the company operates from a state-of-the-art central superhub in Burton upon Trent, delivering five million pallets annually via a network of over 100 quality members.

“We have an exciting future ahead and once again we will take the lead on investment right across the network, to ensure our members and their customers have access to the highest quality services, infrastructure and technology,” said Mr Leonard.