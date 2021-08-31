John Newey from Summit Garage, and on the right is Greg Webb, MG head of franchising UK, Ireland & RH Drive Markets

Summit Garage has used a £150,000 finance package from Lloyds Bank to invest in its site on Himley Road, Gornal Wood, It will enable the MG-franchised dealership to increase the number of cars on display in the showroom, which will include the latest electric-powered models in the MG range.

The refurbishment of the 300 sq metre building also includes new roofing, energy-efficient LED lighting and a refreshed modern industrial interior design to improve the experience for customers visiting the showroom.

Demand has increased at the dealership in recent years and, despite a drop off during the pandemic, footfall has returned in recent months. As a result, the dealership has recently taken on three new members of staff and is now exploring the acquisition of a new property as it looks to accelerate further growth.

The third-generation family-owned business marked its 75th anniversary last year. Coronavirus restrictions halted celebrations, but the business marked the milestone with a grand reopening of the showroom earlier this month.

John Newey, director at Summit Garage, said: “The opening of our new refurbished site is a fantastic way for us to celebrate our anniversary and we’re delighted we’re able to welcome customers back without any restrictions. We’ve been planning to increase the capacity of our showroom for some time now as demand has continued to increase and we hope that this will help us to build further on our success.

“My grandparents founded the business in 1945 and Lloyds Bank has been by our side ever since. The banking team’s guidance and expertise has been vital throughout and will remain important as we keep moving forward.”

Claire Carr, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Summit Garage has enjoyed consistent growth over a number of years now, with a particular boom in sales of electric cars, a market which the MG dealership has strong credentials. The recent refurbishment is another important step for the business and will give the dealership much needed additional capacity as it welcomes more customers than ever.