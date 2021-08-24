Richard Manser and Susan Marlow

IT solutions provider Minster Micro Computers, and windows specialist 5 Star Windows and Conservatories, have penned the deal which will take their link-up to 2024.

The partnership began in 2006 with Minster overhauling the window firm’s IT security, support services and cloud-based systems which have equipped 5 Star Windows to cope with future changes including increased homeworking.

Susan Marlow, managing director of Minster Micro Computers said: “To be celebrating such a long and successful partnership is brilliant and we are delighted to be signing a further extension to our agreement.

"5 Star’s IT infrastructure, security and networks have been completely overhauled – which is especially important as the business moves to more hybrid working in the future as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vitally, having two local firms working so closely together shows the talent we have in Wyre Forest and why it is so important for the local economy to find the right skills and services on your doorstep.”

Richard Manser, managing director of 5 Star Windows and Conservatories, added: “Susan and the team at Minster Micro have transformed our IT systems, allowed our strong team to be more dynamic in how they work, and ultimately made us fit for the future.

“With a growing number of customers visiting our Kidderminster, Worcester and Birmingham showrooms from across the UK, we need systems which are reliable, modern and perhaps most of all, safe and secure. Working with Minster for 15 years has given us a huge boost and we look forward to celebrating more milestones in the years ahead.”

Minster Micro, which employs a team of 23, has almost 45 years’ experience supporting businesses with their infrastructure and software. Aside from being a Pegasus business software provider and developer, the Kidderminster company is also a Microsoft and HP partner.