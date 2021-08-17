Pranav and Krupali Gupta

Pranav Gupta has purchased Ashworth Pharmacy in Smethwick, after its former owners retired, using a £500,000 funding package provided by Lloyds Bank. The pharmacy opened under his ownership earlier this month.

Pranav’s wife, Krupali, will also be a director at the pharmacy. Customers will benefit from her wealth of experience gained working as a hospital pharmacist.

The pharmacy is located in a thriving, rapidly expanding area that is becoming increasingly popular with those looking to commute into Birmingham City Centre and is close to the new Commonwealth Games complex.

The business experienced a huge increase in demand during the pandemic. As well as traditional medical dispensary services, the pharmacy offers services including ear piercing, and the large building also gives the business room to expand. Pranav is keen to use this space to diversify the services the pharmacy can offer and open up new revenue streams, including the introduction of fit-to-fly testing and Covid booster jabs later this year

Pranav Gupta said: “I’ve been looking to take on my own pharmacy for some time and this was really amplified during the pandemic as I saw the vital role pharmacies were playing. As soon as this opportunity came up, I realised it was perfect. Ashworth Pharmacy has an established reputation and is located in an up-and-coming area. I hope I can use this opportunity to have a positive impact on the community here in Smethwick.

“As a first-time buyer the guidance I received from Lloyds Bank was invaluable. They were able to turn things around quickly when needed and made sure everything ran smoothly, despite some of the unforeseen challenges presented by the pandemic. They’ve helped me to take this first step to becoming a business owner and I look forward to having them by my side as I continue on that journey.”

Sarah Woodward, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Pranav is clearly passionate about making a difference through his work and has a fantastic entrepreneurial spirit. These qualities will stand him in good stead as he embarks on this new challenge as owner of Ashworth Pharmacy.