Work on council offices conversion underway

The former Rugeley Town Council building which will be converted into supported living apartments

Developer Urban Village Group's £5 million conversion of the former Rugeley Town Council building in Anson Street will create 18 en-suite apartments, with communal areas.

It is being delivered through the Birmingham-based developer’s sister company, Urban Village Healthcare.

A 25-year lease has already been agreed with housing group Cornerstone to enable the provision of specialist supported living at the new development. The new facility is expected to reach practical completion in the autumn.

Urban Village Healthcare is focused on improving care home and supported living provision to meet increasing demand at locations across the UK. The scheme is the company’s second as it expands into the health and social care sector.

It recently revealed plans for its first development – a £9.6 million senior care facility in Wigan, featuring 66 en-suite rooms and communal facilities including lounges, a cinema, a hairdressing salon, and guest rooms for relatives.

Over the next two years, the company aims to develop and operate a portfolio of care home and extra care schemes in response to the growing requirements of the healthcare sector.

Urban Village Group chief executive Nick Sellman said: “We are determined to improve the provision of supported living homes for people with disabilities and our scheme in Rugeley will provide a pathway to independent living for its future residents.

“We have agreed a long lease with Cornerstone CIC who will manage the new apartments and work with their tenants to make sure they receive the support they need.

“This is an exciting new era as Urban Village Healthcare embarks on a period of sustained development activity right across the country, delivering high quality care homes and supported living facilities.”

He added: “All the statistics indicate that there is a growing demand for high quality supported living facilities right across the country and we intend to play a significant role in helping to meet that demand.