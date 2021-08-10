Alexander Duerden Mick Cox

The Burntwood family business specialises in the fitting and manufacturing of bespoke glass and stainless-steel balustrades, handrails and Juliet balconies, for the commercial and residential sectors.

Alexander Duerden joins SMART Balustrades as a site installation engineer and possesses a strong background in steel installation and carpentry.

With a Gold Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card and a Level 3 NVQ in Occupational Work Supervision, Alexander’s responsibilities in his new role will include working on site to carry out the installation of the company’s handrail, balustrade and balcony systems.

Mick Cox joins the team as a production operative and will be responsible for the assembly, packaging and dispatch of orders.

With more than 12 years’ experience as a warehouse supervisor in his previous role, Mick is well equipped to handle the processing of a large number of orders to both the company’s growing commercial and residential sector clients.

On his new role, Alexander said: “I’m very pleased to have joined the SMART Balustrades team – as a growing company with a reputation as a leader in the balustrade industry, I’m looking forward to implementing my skills and experience to continue delivering high quality installations to commercial and residential clients.”

On his new role, Mick said: “SMART Balustrades is an ambitious company with big plans for the future and I’m delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time.

“The team are incredibly welcoming and I’m looking forward to managing the company’s growing order book and continuing to deliver the excellent customer service that SMART Balustrades is known for.”

The SMART Balustrades team continues to expand as the firm looks to hire more employees later this year, having already secured £1.4millon worth of business out of its £2millon target for 2021.

The company has also recently secured Constructiononline Gold membership – a platform designed to verify that contractors have met PAS 91 and Common Assessment Standard requirements, creating a validated pool of high-quality suppliers and instilling confidence in buyers looking to procure various construction contracts.

David Hough, managing director of SMART Balustrades, said: “We’re really pleased to be recruiting once again and it’s a pleasure to welcome Alexander and Mick to our team.

“Our industry is incredibly buoyant after what was an unsettling period for all and we are seeing commercial and private clients investing in property. Alexander and Mick will be a vital members of our production and installation teams and both bring a wealth of experience and positive attitude with them.

“As well as the great news of Alexander and Mick joining us, we are pleased to have secured Gold membership with Constructiononline which is another positive step for the business - having met all the necessary requirements and proven our credentials.

“The platform will open up new opportunities for the company, placing us in front of buyers across various sectors looking to use our specialist products for their next project.”

Specialists in handrail and balustrade systems, SMART Balustrades manufacture and install a range of products for sectors including education, retail, leisure, hospitality and housing.