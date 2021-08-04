£500k sale for PO building

66-67 High Street, Dudley

West Bromwich-based commercial agents Bond Wolfe have secured the freehold sale of 66-67 High Street which also contains five fully-let self-contained flats on the upper floors providing additional income.

The ground floor is let to The Post Office until 2036 and the property is currently producing £50,000 per annum in rent.

James Mattin, managing director agency of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have concluded another investment sale.