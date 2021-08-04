£500k sale for PO building

West Bromwich-based commercial agents Bond Wolfe have secured the freehold sale of 66-67 High Street which also contains five fully-let self-contained flats on the upper floors providing additional income.
The ground floor is let to The Post Office until 2036 and the property is currently producing £50,000 per annum in rent.
James Mattin, managing director agency of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have concluded another investment sale.
“Demand for income producing secondary assets is extremely strong presently, and with this asset being anchored by The Post Office as the ground floor tenant, there was strong demand for this opportunity.”