(back left) Amy Nicholls (back right) Phil Gardner and (front) Marika Farr

The new recruits are the latest in a series of recruitments at Gravity Risk Services.

The Stourbridge firm also took on three new apprentices in 2019.

The latest employees have reinforced the company’s drive to invest in staff as it continues to grow despite the national pandemic.

Amy Nicholls has joined as a marketing assistant as part of the government’s Kickstarter Scheme which supports young people under 25 to get back into employment during the pandemic.

Phil Gardner is the new business manager and brings a wealth of experience in identifying and working with new clients.

Finally, Marika Farr is the small to medium enterprise executive and will be looking after a range of clients across a number of sectors, bringing years of experience with her.

Dale Collett, managing director at Gravity Risk Services, said: “I am delighted we have been able to take on some new employees. They have made an excellent start to life at Gravity and helping us continue to provide an excellent service to our growing client base.