Mo Esat

Mohamed Esat will be a crucial part of the recently launched DAINSevolve project and will significantly bolster the firm’s cloud tech offering.

He has joined the firm, which has an office in Lichfield, from Cooper Parry where he worked for six years as a senior manager working with entrepreneurial and ambitious businesses.

Mo said: “I’m passionate about supporting business owners to help them achieve their ambitions and support them to become more profitable and successful in the process. I have worked with entrepreneurial businesses over the last two decades, helping them to succeed by understanding where their business is now and where they want to be, using data and insights on how the business is performing to help shape decision making. I decided to move to Dains as I felt there was cultural alignment and the values really resonated with me. I was really enthused by the DAINSevolve proposition, and I could see that this was an opportunity to grow an exciting offering to our clients that would help them become more successful and I was keen to be part of this journey. I’m excited to take this next chapter in my career with Dains.

Partner John Southwell said: “These are exciting times for the firm, and we are pleased to welcome Mo to the DAINSevolve team. Mo’s expertise is working with growing, ambitious, and entrepreneurial businesses, providing all levels of support from management accounts, forecasting and budgeting to strategic advisory support, assisting with crucial insights on the financial performance and position and advising businesses on how to achieve their ambitions.

“His passion is providing insights into the performance of the business to support and shape business decisions through automation and technology and providing real-time and robust information to support the business and advise clients at every stage of their development. He works with a wide range of businesses across a range of sectors and enjoys the breadth of experience that brings to the relationship.”