Daniel Barnshaw, managing director at Angle Ring Company

The new look website, which is the catalyst for the Tipton firm's 70th anniversary celebrations, has been developed in line with a renewed focus on key target markets and service capacities as it looks to future growth with confidence in the sector improving post pandemic.

Angle Ring houses the UK’s largest steel bending range at a single site facility.

The third generation family owned business, led by managing director Daniel Barnshaw, play a key part in the supply chain for a wide range of key industry sectors in the UK and abroad.

“As a family-owned business, we take great pride in offering a high quality, personal service to all our customers, and whilst we can demonstrate this when we are dealing with people directly, we felt our website needed some care and attention to help us display our experience of problem solving more accurately, and in an easier to understand way.

“Rebranding our corporate identity and developing a new website therefore became one of our priorities once we had successfully managed the changes to our industry brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Having this time to reflect on what the future of the business is going to look like gave us a chance to future proof our service offering, which is something we needed to reflect on our website to help customers have a better understanding of what we offer, and which industries we work in.

“What we do can be very visual, and we wanted to showcase this in our new website by allowing visitors to get up close and personal with our processes, and some of the products that come out of our shop floor. We’re delighted with the look and feel of the new logo and website, and believe it perfectly captures where we are now as a business, by paying homage to our proud heritage but also looking at where we want to be in the future. A big thanks to everyone involved in the project.”

Robert Bunting, business development manager at Angle Ring, played a key role in the development of the website and used his customer facing experience to not only showcase the firms’ vast amount of experience in the industry, but also demonstrate how this can be delivered in a personable and instructive way.

“With face to face meetings becoming impractical over the past year, we realised the way we manage customer relationships would have to change. This means we are more reliant on technology than we ever have been before.

“The role of a BDM, such as myself, would typically involve traveling to meet customers at their premises to go into detail about the services we offer at Angle Ring, and how we can add value to projects across numerous market sectors. We’re now having to do this virtually, so the importance of having an up to date and fully functional website becomes even more of a priority.

“We wanted to make the website an extension of all our customer facing activity, so it acts as a reference and information point for existing customers and provides reassurance and that wow factor for new customers.

“It’s a great example for showing customers what they are going to get, how we are going to achieve it for them, and who they key people are behind the process. It’s great to see the project come to life and will be a huge asset for us going forward," said Mr Bunting.