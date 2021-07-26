International head appointed to chamber board

Mandy Haque

Mandy Haque’s appointment has been confirmed by the board in a move that “reflects the strategic importance of international trade support and services to the present and future of the GBCC,” said chief executive Henrietta Brealey.

She added: “Mandy has successfully managed and developed the chamber’s international operations for nearly three years – including the development of our Commonwealth and Transatlantic Chambers – and I am delighted she has accepted a formal appointment to join the chamber’s board.

“She has been board observer for several years and we look forward to benefiting from her broad experience and expertise at board level.”

Mandy joined the chamber from Birmingham Airport in December, 2018, to head up the ever-expanding global operations at the chamber in the new role of international business hub development director.

Her 29-year career in the aviation industry began as a customer service assistant for an airline handling agent, before she went on to work for the likes of British Airways, Air France and British Midland.

After joining the airport as terminal duty manager in 2002, she held a number of different roles, including head of operational service delivery.

Mandy already had close links with the GBCC through her involvement with the British American Business Council. She is vice-president of the BABC’s global organisation of which the GBCC’s Transatlantic Chamber is a member chapter

GBCC chairman David Waller said: “Mandy’s contribution to the chamber has been invaluable and I’m delighted to welcome that expertise and experience to the operations of the board, which will be considerably strengthened by her presence.”

Mandy said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed to the board of an historic organisation which plays such a vital role in the business life of the city. I look forward to making a broader contribution as the chamber continues to help shape a successful future for this great city region.