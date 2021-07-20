Hexagon director Harvey Pearson with Wildjac’s Aster and Chris Sadler at the new unit

The new Kidderminster-based unit, which has been let through Hexagon Commercial Property, will bolster the distillery’s existing 1,200 sq ft Bewdley HQ, providing much needed space for additional dry goods storage.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Chris and Aster Sadler in October last year, Wildjac’s seasonally focused spirits are inspired by the Wyre Forest and handcrafted using locally foraged botanicals. Despite launching in a pandemic, the business has thrived since its inception, securing listings with 80 independent retailers, online spirits retailers Master of Malt and Whisky Exchange and gaining traction with the on-trade market thanks to independent gastro restaurant chain, Peach Pubs.

This month, Wildjac received national acclaim from the International Wine and Spirits competition (IWSC) with a hattrick of prestigious awards for its Damson and Raspberry Gin (Silver), Natural Dry Gin (Bronze) and Fresh Citrus Vodka (Bronze). Earlier this year the distillery was also awarded the coveted Rum and Cachaca Masters 2021 Gold Award by The Spirits Business for its Honey Spiced Rum.

Wildjac founder Chris Sadler, said: “Launching a business during a pandemic was never going to be easy but we are overwhelmed by how well received our spirits have been received both locally and across the UK.

Chris Sadler

“As demand for our products continues to grow, now was the right time to expand our operation by taking on much needed storage facilities. We worked closely with Hexagon Commercial Property to find the right unit for our needs and are committed to working with local businesses across the area to help support our growth.

“It’s been a fantastic first year in business and we’ve lots more exciting plans for the distillery that we look forward to sharing soon.”

Harvey Pearson, director of Hexagon Commercial Property who orchestrated the letting to Wildjac commented “It’s great to have worked with Chris and Aster once again and we are delighted to have played a part in their expansion plans at Wildjac. It’s great to see local businesses expanding in such times. We at Hexagon wish every success to Chris, Aster and the Wildjac team.”

A sustainable business, Wildjac Spirits are hand-bottled within 100 pr cent post-consumer recycled glass bottles featuring recycled labels, FSC certified wood stoppers and biodegradable closures. Each bottle also comes with a book of wildflower Seedsticks to encourage people to affect change by supporting their local habitat.