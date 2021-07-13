Nigel Marriott, right, owner director at Trebles, receives the supplier of the year award from J S Wright national design and estimating director Andrew Smith

Board directors of the 131-year-old mechanical and electrical building services specialist, which has its HQ on Portland Street in Aston, presented awards in three categories to representatives of the winning companies at Cucina Rustica Restaurant in the city’s Jewellery Quarter.

Wolverhampton-based specialist pump distributor Trebles was presented with the supplier of the year award.

The awards were based on nominations made by J S Wright’s design and contracts engineers and the company’s foremen. The broad range of criteria in all categories included quality, proactivity, service level involvement, technical content and after sales support.

Nigel Marriott, owner director at Trebles, commented: “I am extremely proud of our team’s continued dedication and commitment to offering exceptional service to the industry, especially in helping to navigate it through the global pandemic, and of our being recognised in this way.”

Phil Leech, Managing Director of J S Wright, said: “The consistently outstanding levels of service we have received from our loyal and trusted suppliers – especially during a pandemic - have been a key contributor to maintaining our success as a £50 million business.”

Established in Birmingham in 1890 and with offices in Birmingham and London, J S Wright designs, manufactures and installs mechanical and electrical services for the hotel, residential, social housing, student accommodation, leisure and commercial sectors. Its facilities management company, Wright Maintenance, provides planned preventative maintenance cover for commercial landlords, property agents and homeowners.