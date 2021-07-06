Some of the drivers from Tarmac’s UK heavy goods vehicle fleet are Ian Slater, left, Malino Wilson and Gurnek Chanal, right

The company, which has laboratory and testing facilities in Wolverhampton, has recently seen the 1,750th HGV in its fleet become compliant with Euro 6 emissions standards, meaning 90 per cent of its vehicles are now fully in line with the benchmark environmental regulations.

Introduced in 2015, Euro 6 standards are the industry’s most stringent to date and are designed to ensure both petrol and diesel vehicle engines have reduced harmful levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and particulate matter.

Sean McGrae, senior manager – national transport at Tarmac, said: “As a leading sustainable business it’s vital that we continue to actively improve the emissions standards for all of our vehicles and we’ve been accelerating this process as part of our wide-ranging environmental commitments.

“Having our 1,750th vehicle become Euro 6 compliant is a significant achievement. We are on course to have 100 per cent of our HGVs reach these standards by the end of 2021, which will represent the culmination of a comprehensive, strategic four-year process.

“This move for Tarmac reflects equally our support for our clients and partners who share our net zero ambitions, including local authorities across the UK – many of whom have been declaring climate emergencies and beginning to introduce clean air zones.”