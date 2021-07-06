Martin Brown, chief executive, Barhale

With more than 29 years’ experience in the civil engineering and rail infrastructure, Martin joins the Walsall-headquartered business after stepping down after nine years as managing director of Keltbray’s UK rail infrastructure business. Prior to that he operated as a project director for Balfour Beatty on a number of high-profile rail and infrastructure projects.

He takes over in September from Julian Ripley who has led the business as interim chief executive since June 2020. Mr Ripley will resume his former role as chief financial officer.

Barhale’s chairman Dennis Curran said that Martin Brown brings with him extensive industry expertise and outstanding experience of running large civils and infrastructure businesses.

“He has a proven track record of delivering first-class services across the rail and infrastructure sectors,” he said. “In the process he has both added value to client relationships and improved bottom line performance’. Barhale is an engineering-led business and I wanted to ensure that this was the core discipline of our new leader.

“From the outset, Martin felt like a good fit for Barhale. He has a real understanding of and commitment to the Barhale values, our collaborative way of working and our direct delivery model. I am delighted to be welcoming him to the team.”

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Julian Ripley who has provided such excellent stewardship of the business over the last year. Against the background of Covid-19 and the AMP transition, he has proved an able hand at the tiller although I know he is looking forward to getting back to the “day job”

Mr Brown said, “My priority will be to lead Barhale into its next phase of growth, building on the strength of its family orientated core values and existing client relationships and expanding its operations within the infrastructure sector.”

The appointment comes following a resilient interim financial performance in the six months to December 2020 and a strong forward order book.

“Barhale’s direct delivery model and proven project delivery provides a solid platform for sustainable growth,” said Mr Brown.