Smethwick manufacturer acquires Scottish target

Andy Kay from Crowe

Metpro, a multi-service manufacturing business which supplies the UK mechanical and electrical markets, has bought Demon Cato in Edinburgh for an undisclosed sum.

Demon Cato’s directors, who are retiring, were responsible for the invention, innovation and manufacturing of a new range of quick fit conduit boxes and couplers.

Andy Kay, corporate finance partner at Crowe, said: “This is a very good strategic buy for Metpro, as the innovative products developed by Demon Cato augment the current product range of the business and will enable further growth.”

Established in 1995, Metpro provides a range of standard products to the UK mechanical and electrical market, but also works with original equipment manufacturers on their bespoke components.

Arthur Rudge, managing director of Metpro, said: “Whether you’re an electrical wholesaler or a manufacturer, Metpro is able to offer a wealth of knowledge and expertise with over 100 years’ combined experience, priding ourselves on quality, efficiency and reliability of service.

"Demon Cato’s innovative products are highly complementary to our range of steel conduit steel and accessories, cable accessories, earthing and wiring products, steel bracketry accessories, fixings and fasteners, switch and socket boxes, adaptable boxes, flexible conduit and accessories.

“The strategic advice provided by Andy Kay and Phoebe Turner at Crowe helped guide us through the acquisition process and their support was invaluable.”

John Heaton and Hayfa Hazem of Black Country law firm Higgs acted for Metpro and Demon Cato were advised by law firm MacRoberts with financial advice from Johnston Carmichael.