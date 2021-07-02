Entries invited for county tourism and food awards

The 2019 award winners

The county’s biggest celebration of tourism and hospitality is organised by Destination Staffordshire, the county’s official tourist board, with headline sponsor We Are Staffordshire/

The awards see attractions, experiences, accommodation businesses, restaurants, pubs and cafes go head-to-head in 18 categories.

This year there will be a special award for resilience and innovation for businesses which have demonstrated innovation, resilience, adaptation and support for their local communities during Covid-19.

There is also the new unsung hero award, which recognises an individual who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry.

Winners will progress to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022, giving them the chance to emulate Gladstone Pottery Museum, named England’s best small visitor attraction last year, and the National Memorial Arboretum, which was best large visitor attraction in 2018.

Destination Staffordshire’s Andrea Sammons said: “We were bitterly disappointed not to run an awards competition in 2020, but we felt it wasn’t appropriate to do so, with so many of our businesses adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“12 months on, with lockdown restrictions easing and optimism returning, we feel the time is right to celebrate our tourism and hospitality industry, and the huge contribution it makes to the growing Staffordshire visitor economy.

“It’s also an opportunity for Staffordshire businesses to recognise the hard work of their teams, and the only way for them to qualify for the national awards.”

The awards are free to enter for Destination Staffordshire members, or £100 plus VAT for non-members.

All applications must be submitted online before12 midnight on September 12.