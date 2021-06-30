Poundland launches camping range

The £10 Poundland tent

There have been reports recently of retailers suffering a shortage of tents and camping gear because of a mixture of Covid restrictions and the Suez Canal blockage.

Thanks to careful planning, Walsall-based Poundland has been able to launch a range of essentials for a holiday under canvas or a music festival.

The tent measures 205cm by 140cm and 100 cm high – comfortable enough for two people on a Poundland £10 blow-up air bed.

Other camping essentials for summer nights under the stars include tent pegs, cutlery set, five-in-one camping tool, mug, bowl, plate, camping pillow and 10 litre water carrier – all for £1 each.

The full camping range, including tents and airbeds, is available at more than 600 stores across the UK, but all stores will have camping and travel items.

Poundland’s 100-plus seaside and tourist destination stores have seen a pick-up in trade since the lockdown restrictions eased and holidaymakers and day-trippers have flocked to the coast and tourist hot-spots.

Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: “Our buyers have been very canny planning for this summer so we can offer a wide range of camping gear despite the shortages reported elsewhere.