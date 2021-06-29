Hospice is first beneficiary of Wired for Good campaign

Tom Mander (Alloy Wire International), Amanda Bowen, Ruth Longville (both Mary Stevens Hospice) and Paul Chatterley (Alloy Wire International)

Alloy Wire International, which employs 30 people at its Narrowboat Way facility in Brierley Hill, is backing the crucial work of Mary Stevens Hospice over the next 12 months.

The company has agreed to donate £7,500 to mark its 75th year in business and the money will help the organisation continue to provide a safe and compassionate environment for patients with incurable or life-limiting illnesses.

As part of the agreement, AWI will be the headline sponsor for the charity’s 30th Anniversary Ball and a sponsor of the exhibition football match that will form part of the Hospice Summer Fayre due to be held in September 2021.

Members of staff will also take part in other fundraising activities, including the Santa Jog, over the course of the year.

“We are very passionate about our Black Country roots and wanted to support charities that make a real difference to the lives of local people,” explained Tom Mander, managing director designate at Alloy Wire International.

“Mary Stevens Hospice immediately came to mind as we have been supporting it for over 15 years and recognise the outstanding care and support it provides to individuals and their families at what is the most difficult times of their lives.”

He continued: “The team all agreed to make it our first ‘Wired for Good’ charity and the £7,500 donation takes our total backing to the Hospice to more than £26,000. In addition to the funding, we’ll also be trying to raise the profile of the organisation by getting involved in activities when we can.”

Mary Stevens Hospice is celebrating its own big birthday in 2021, with the charity three decades old.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, it continued to deliver care and switched a lot of its face-to-face services to virtual catch-ups, including counselling, spiritual therapy and support with bereavement.

The hospice was also instrumental in supporting those in the community facing new and challenging situations due to the pandemic with the creation of its Advice Hub, which provided advice and support over the telephone to anyone who needed it, signposting them to additional services in the process.

Ruth Longville, business partnership fundraiser, was delighted to have AWI on board.

“We are keen to get back as quickly as possible to providing our full range of services and we are looking forward to returning to face-to-face events whilst still continuing with the virtual events that have been so successful during the last eighteen months.

“Support from local companies, like Alloy Wire International, has been so important during the pandemic with an increase in donations or by finding other ways to support us during the pandemic.”

She continued: “Our clinical team have faced the challenges of the pandemic and adapted to working in different ways. The level of care and the support to our community – when they have needed us – has remained consistent and as vital as ever.”

AWI, which manufactures round, flat and profile wire for more than 5000 customers, is also committed to become carbon neutral as part of its ‘Wired for Good’ campaign.

This means all manufacturing, deliveries and even employee commuting emissions will need to be offset and the firm has partnered with a number of specialist organisations to achieve this, with the focus on woodland creation, solar/wind and sustainability projects.