Crown Workspace Wolverhampton is at Pantheon Park

Part of the global Crown Worldwide group, Crown Workspace offers services such as commercial relocations and refurbishment, interior fit-out and design, office furniture, storage and IT re-sale.

Now the company, renowned for its Renew Centre in London where office furniture is refurbished and remanufactured to help the environment, plans to take advantage of a growing trend for businesses to downsize or open regional hubs outside of London.

Stephen Hardie, managing director UKI and Northern Europe at Crown Worldwide, said: “This is an important strategic move for the business which highlights our commitment to providing a high-quality regional service for clients in a market that is becoming less London-centric.

“We spent a long time researching potential destinations and Wolverhampton ticked every box. It has excellent links to other major cities in the region and a large local employment pool, which will be important as we grow.”

Phil Oram, Regional Director at Crown Workspace, sees strong potential for business growth as businesses assess their workspace needs in the wake of the pandemic.

He said: “We expect one of the fallouts from the pandemic to be businesses looking for a regional presence, because employees no longer want to commute into London or be in the office every day.

“There are going to be a lot of businesses looking to relocate, refurbish or reconfigure their workspace and from our point of view, that means we need to be closer to our growing customer base outside of the capital.

“This new strategic regional launch means we can now offer crews out of Wolverhampton, or from our site in Manchester to provide clients north of London with a better service.”

Crown Workspace was one of the first companies to move into the multi-million-pound Pantheon Park development in Wolverhampton, which is located just six miles from the M6 and regarded as one of the UK’s top five distribution locations.

“We’re delighted with it,” Phil Oram added. “We have 30,000 sq ft of space with the ability to hold 1,700 storage containers for our clients, which is vital as companies look to temporarily store furniture as they rationalise their assets.

“Clients have an opportunity to refurbish, re-sell or donate unwanted furniture when the time is right and their plans become clearer.

“We expect the demand in Wolverhampton to be strong and we are looking to grow 10 per cent year on year over the next five years. The aim is to provide clients in the Midlands with a quality service that cares about the environment.”