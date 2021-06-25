Chamber names new vice president

Sarah Moorhouse

Sarah, one of the youngest business leaders to take on the VP role, takes over with immediate effect and will work alongside chamber president Jude Thompson, currently in his own second year as president of the region’s leading business support organisation.

She will take over the role of president later this year in November.

She said, “I am thoroughly delighted and relish the opportunity to be the vice president at an ambitious organisation that continues to do so much to support the growth and survival of Black Country businesses, along with the wider scope of helping to raise the profile of all the fantastic projects that the chamber delivers on both a regional and national level.

“My fellow board members and I all have positive ambitions for the chamber moving forward, and in this role, as I have done previously as a non-executive director.

“I will help support our fantastic leadership team in their delivery of the strategic objectives that support our members.”