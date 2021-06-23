Co-op members rewarded for loyalty with share of £570k

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson

The Lichfield-based co-operative society, which operates over 400 food stores and funeral homes across 16 counties, has said ‘thank you’ to 107,000 members with its latest payout.

Shoppers can use their dividend when they next visit a Central England Co-op to pick up food and vital essentials.

The payout includes members in the Black Country, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

Not only do shoppers benefit by being a member of the Ssociety, but their continued support also allows the business to invest funds into supporting a range of important community projects and local good causes.

This included £175,000 being shared between 116 charities and good causes via its Community Dividend Fund and supporting long-term partners including Dementia UK with financial donations to allow vital services to continue during the pandemic.

The partnership with Dementia UK also celebrated reaching a £1.5 million fund-raising milestone

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said: “Our members mean a lot to us and I want to thank them for their loyalty.

“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our members, but to local community groups too. It’s because of them that we’re able to help.

“It’s why membership makes a real difference and it’s thanks to them that we are able to give back to our communities in the way we do.