Black Country builder makes archaeological find

Adam Cadman, of Kendrick Homes, by the mini monument at its Parsons Grove development

Kendrick Homes, a medium-sized regional builder with sites across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, commissioned Rubicon Heritage to complete a full strip of its Parsons Grove development after signs of historical structures were found during the initial build.

Workingith Wychavon and Malvern Hills District Council, the fifth-generation owned Stourbridge family firm halted work immediately to allow experts to undertake the project, which found ditches, occupation features, pits, structures and human remains dating back more than three to five centuries.

There were also two corn driers discovered, a mix of Roman and Anglo-Saxon pottery and, interestingly, two burials, with one of them revealing the head placed by the feet of the skeleton. This was quite common in Roman burials and various historical myths range from suggesting the death of a wrong doer or the burial rite of a gladiator.

All artefacts and samples from the excavation will be stored at the offices of Rubicon Heritage and at Hartlebury Museum, near Kidderminster, whilst a mini monument has been created at the entrance to the estate, showing historical details and photos of what was found.

“This was the first time we have been part of an archaeological dig for more than a century and we were pleased to help local experts uncover and preserve important artefacts from Sedgeberrow’s past,” explained Adam Cadman, marketing manager at Kendrick Homes.

“All of our developments are designed and built with the interests of the local area firmly in mind and, where we can, we always try to incorporate some of the history in the homes we are creating.”

He added: “Parsons Grove has gone one stage further and we’ve marked the ‘find’ with a special monument that will become a real point of local interest for years to come.”

Kendrick Homes build and sell modern homes, designed by an in-house team with style and high-quality materials and fittings.

Founded in 1880 by William Kendrick, thefirm currently has seven sites live across the West Midlands and is just about to start on site at a further six as it looks to maximise strong demand in the housing market.

Parsons Grove, a 20-strong mix of two to five-bedroom houses is now sold out

Mr Cadman said: “Covid-19 has thrown lots of challenges at us, but we have emerged in a strong position. We only have five properties left to sell across all of our existing developments and are either just starting on or about to launch another six schemes.