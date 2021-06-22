Mark Britton, Steve Grice, Alison Stubbs and Philip McEvilly from M&J Evans Plant

The UK’s largest independent car retailer recently organised delivery of 40 Ford Transit Customs to the headquarters of M&J Evans Construction based in Aldridge, with potential for more vans in the future.

Founded in 2003, the business specialises in providing Civil Engineering and Groundworks to many of the country’s leading housebuilders including David Wilson, St Modwen Homes, Taylor Wimpey and William Davis.

Due to unprecedented demand, M & J Evans Construction required 40 Ford Transit Custom 300 L1 for field-based ground staff working on construction sites across the Midlands, North West and Yorkshire.

M & J Evans Construction turned to the online team at Motorpoint for help with meeting their specific vehicle requirements.

“We have a large fleet of vehicles,” explained Alison Stubbs, assistant plant and transport manager at M & J Evans Plant, “a number of which needed replacing. I was looking for one supplier that could provide all of the vehicles on time and on budget, rather than having to go through multiple suppliers, which would have been the only other option.

“I knew of Motorpoint and went online and found they had exactly the product we required. I spoke with Robin Johnson who, within a matter of days, had everything organised. We arranged to go to one of the branches to view the vehicles and once we were happy it was just a case of organising delivery.”

Alison added: “The vehicles have all been livered and are already out in the field with our groundworkers, such has been the quick turnaround. I couldn’t recommend Motorpoint highly enough. We’re already looking at ordering even more of the Ford Transit Customs in the near future and, based on this experience, it’s more than likely it will be with Motorpoint.”

Jon Baird, chief commercial officer at Motorpoint, said: “Motorpoint has been providing companies of all sizes with light commercial vehicles for many years but never in this quantity. We’re absolutely thrilled that M&J Evans Construction Ltd selected Motorpoint as their supplier and I couldn’t be prouder of Robin and the team for the work they put into organising delivery of so many vehicles in such a short space of time.”