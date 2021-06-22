Ben Dyas, Nigel Round and Dan Paton of Abacus Wealth Services Ben Dyas, left, Nigel Round and Dan Paton of Abacus Wealth Services in Brierley Hill

The senior management team at Abacus Wealth Services, in Two Woods Lane, will make the plunge in a tandem jump as part of their year-long programme of activity to raise funds for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Managing director Nigel Round is among those gathering sponsorship for the Abacus Skydive Challenge for Acorns, along with financial advisers Ben Dyas and Daniel Paton. Nigel’s son Michael Round, who is joining Abacus as a financial adviser, will be the fourth member of the skydive group, who are making the leap as part of a summer of fundraising activity for Acorns.

Abacus Wealth Services is an appointed representative of St. James’s Place Wealth Management. The St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the St. James’s Place Wealth Management Group, has pledged to match every pound raised by Abacus Wealth Services for Acorns this year.

The Abacus team decided to take on the skydive challenge, which will be held in August, after recognising the bravery of the Acorns children and their families. Nigel Round said: “The frightening position in which these children find themselves has encouraged us to do something positive through fundraising for Acorns.

“When you consider what these young people and their families go through, it was an easy choice to make this effort to help raise funds for such a good cause.”

Financial Adviser Ben Dyas said: “Everyone at Abacus wants to help Acorns because of the tremendous difference they make. We all want to get behind Acorns because of the important work they do locally.”

Daniel Paton, financial adviser, said the team were pleased to support Acorns even if it means going outside their comfort zones. He said: "I have never been confident with heights but we know the difficulties faced by young people at Acorns so we are pleased to be able to contribute."

Abacus Wealth Services have become a corporate partner for Acorns, making the charity this year’s good cause for fundraising and providing other means of support including volunteering opportunities. They kicked off the year by making a £7,000 corporate donation, the equivalent of funding a full 24 hours of services.

As well as preparing for the skydive, the team plan fundraising efforts over the summer months, including long distance bike rides, to contribute to the Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal, which was launched to collect £2m to secure future support.

In April, Acorns revealed local donations, together with other funding they received amid Covid-19, means the vital Walsall hospice has been saved. Having provided financial services for clients in the Black Country since 2001, Abacus Wealth Services will continue to support Acorns in their valued work within the local community.

Working across three specialist centres, Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life limiting and life-threatening conditions, while offering support for their families.

Vicki Rowles, head of fundraising at Acorns Children's Hospice, is partnering with the Abacus team during their year-long campaign. She said: “We welcome the support of Abacus and appreciate the lengths they are going to take with this skydive, especially given some of the team’s challenges around heights.

“The support of businesses like Abacus means we can provide local families with access to essential services 24 hours a day. Thanks to local fundraising every year we help more than 800 children and 1,000 family members.”