JB Plant Hire

This latest acquisition further strengthens Cannock-based Briggs’s position in the Irish plant hire market following the purchase of Laois Hire in Portlaoise and Balloo Hire Ltd in Dublin earlier this year and builds on the position established through the acquisition of Balloo Hire in Belfast in 2019.

JB Plant Hire, operating from two sites in Dungannon and Omagh, has an excellent and well-deserved reputation based on more than 35 years of growth. The business has a strong track record of delivering high quality plant hire services across the west of Northern Ireland and has established a loyal and diverse customer base.

This acquisition also demonstrates Briggs Equipment’s long term commitment to ongoing business development and underlines its position as the UK & Ireland’s leading asset management and engineering services specialist.

Peter Jones, Briggs Equipment’s group managing director, commented: “We are delighted to have completed this latest acquisition of JB Plant Hire. The business has been successful over several decades and we will be building on those proven results with the backing and investment of the Briggs Equipment Group.

“This acquisition means we are delivering on our ambition of providing comprehensive plant hire coverage across Northern Ireland. JB Plant Hire will complement our Balloo Hire business in providing quality plant hire to a diverse customer base.

“We look forward to working closely with the JB Plant Hire teams and supporting their future growth and product expansion as part of the Briggs Equipment Group.”