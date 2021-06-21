Chamber director to chair forum

Calum Nisbet

Calum Nisbet said: “I was invited to join the REEG in June 2018, when I was regional director for the Institute of Directors. This was a great opportunity to support the employment engagement team, helping them to build and maintain relationships with employers in the West Midlands region. In this role, I was able to promote the benefits of signing the Armed Forces Covenant and being engaged with the employer recognition scheme, recognising UK employers for their support for and commitment towards the defence community."

The REEG is a group of more than 20 members made up of senior representatives of the Armed Forces, employer community and WM RFCA, which provides a regional forum for the Armed Forces and the employer community, in order to share ideas and understanding, for their mutual benefit.

The forum is a means to share best practices, exchange ideas and support one another to advocate on behalf of the Armed Forces Covenant and the Armed Forces community.

Members of REEG are also able to demonstrate to employers the benefit to their organisations of recruiting reservists and veterans who bring a wealth of transferable training that develops the core skills of self-confidence, determination, teamwork, problem-solving, leadership and the ability to work under pressure.

Currently, the reserve forces make up one-third of the UK's Armed Forces; they work for businesses that truly understand the skills these individuals bring, such as communication, integrity, leadership and motivation.

“I have long been a supporter of the Armed Forces and believe that we in the business community have a lot to learn from those in active service as well as those who have transitioned out. We need to offer greater support, ensuring our communities better understand the work the forces do that affect our jobs, trade routes, security and mobility as well as creating strategic partnerships that support talented, well-motivated and highly skilled individuals to find suitable employment when they need it most," added Mr Nisbet.

“And let’s not forget the amazing opportunities that the West Midland RFCA offers our youngsters. There are over 11,000 Cadets, from all three services, spread throughout the West Midlands. These organisations promote teamwork, reliability and leadership with the goal of good citizenship, achieved through friendship, adventure and fun.

“I was honoured to be asked to take on the role of chair, to continue the great work achieved by Richard Morgan. I am fortunate that my employer, the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, is incredibly engaged with the Armed Forces community and is the only chamber in the country to receive the ERS Gold Award. Spearheaded by my colleague Sarah Walker, who also sits on the REEG, we lead on the Chamber Military Network and run Supporting the Unsung Hero, a business start-up course and mentoring programme for Armed Forces families across the globe.