The Middlesborough factory

Deritend Group, which employs 120 people across its three sites in the Black Country, Luton and Middlesbrough, has achieved the deal that involves design, fabrication, coating and site installation of load-bearing platforms and other structural fabrications.

The company is now looking to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns by maximising recent investment in the North East by GE Renewables and the announcement of a Teesside Freeport, not to mention transferring its technical manufacturing expertise into new opportunities in nuclear, oil and gas, chemicals and renewables.

This will involve investment in training and workshop equipment to allow the business to compete in highly compliant sectors and the recruitment of a new lead administrator and two new apprentices at its Middlesbrough operation.

“Last year was very challenging and we had to adapt to a downturn in orders with businesses reluctant to spend and only carrying out essential work,” explained Richard Brown, general manager at Deritend Group’s Middlesbrough site.

“In typical ‘Deritend’ fashion, we have met the difficulties head-on and worked closely with our clients to ensure this has been carried out safely, efficiently, on time and in budget. We are now seeing the benefit of this with fabrication enquiries up 20 per cent and major orders being secured.”

He continued: “The Northumbrian Water contract, which could be extended to 2024, highlights the level of service we provide to the customer and how our multi-skilled team can offer response times that few in industry can match.”

Deritend Group, which recently passed its ISO:9001 and ISO:1090 audits with commendations, delivers a full turnkey service, working closely with clients from concept and design right through to assembly, testing and installation.

Its fabrication arm boasts a design-led structural engineering department capable of offering a full range of bespoke highly compliant fabrication and machining services, with the 15,000 sq ft workshop equipped with a 10-tonne crane and a high-definition plasma cutting machine.

Continuous investment in the firm’s weld procedure matrix gives it the capability to handle different specifications, material thicknesses and positions, with semi-automation of the welding process providing greater efficiency and quality.

Richard continued: “There has also been a lot of interest in our mechanical department, which provides manufacture and overhaul services for industrial rotating equipment, such as gearboxes, pumps and motors.

“We provide a 24/7 service from collection and inspection through to reverse engineering of components and the supply of fully overhauled ‘production critical’ items delivered back to site as efficiently as possible in the required timescale.”