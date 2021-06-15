An AJT horizontal test machine

AJT has become more than simply a supplier of force test machines and load cells.

Managing director Ian Gordon joined AJT in 1985 as an apprentice, eventually becoming MD when his father Peter Gordon retired 12 years ago.

“Over many years, we have learnt how to solve our customers testing requirements throughout the world, in many sectors, that seek to quantify, certify, and develop products that often make the world a safer place. It is this knowledge inherently passed down, since the Black Country chain making and testing era, that puts us ahead of all the other competition in our field," he said.

AJT Equipment is one of the world’s leading suppliers of force testing machines and associated equipment. Its extensive range of machinery is used to test materials as small as a single strand of wire, to giant cables designed to anchor oilrigs to the sea floor; with its horizontal and vertical test beds able to handle loads exceeding 2,000 tonnes. As well as producing original equipment, AJT’s engineers service, repair, upgrade and calibrate all types of testing and weighing devices to national and international standards, both at its factory in the Black Country and at customers’ facilities all over the world.

Since its inception, the company has supplied test machines to customers in France, Angola, Malaysia, Equatorial Guinea, Bangladesh, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belgium, USA, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Bahrain, Italy, UAE, Canada, Zambia, Singapore, Brunei, Russia, Sweden, Tanzania, Sumatra, China, Vietnam, Argentina, Qatar, Jordan, Hungary, Portugal, Trinidad, Germany, Nigeria, Romania, Australia, Ghana, Ireland, Holland, and throughout the UK. AJT’s own brand of Accuway Load Cells are also used by lifting professionals worldwide, and are renowned for their industry leading accuracy.

In its 70 years, the close-knit business has experienced its fair share of difficulties from the turbulence of the economy affecting the many industries it serves.

“With 2021 being AJT’s 70th year of trading, we decided to look back briefly to see if we could understand how, as a family based company, we have survived recessions, growth, decline, Brexit, Covid-19 and the general ups and downs that all SME’s have to deal with,” said Mr Gordon.

“It occurred to us that certainly the knowledge that we have acquired in all aspects of business has been a major factor, however there is something else that keeps the wheels turning; Optimism and determination have been huge factors throughout the years. Without them, the hard times can seem to be unsurmountable. Finding answers takes some time, but without the optimism, tasks would be infinitely harder. The other essential to finding solutions is having the right team in place. If the people in the business do not invest their qualities daily, then sustaining a business is that much harder. Thankfully, AJT has a great and dedicated team that share the management optimism! This may be why AJT, at 70, is stronger than ever before,”

The company is a proud member of Made in the Midlands; a networking community which exists to champion and promote UK Manufacturing.

“We pride ourselves on our dependable reputation, personal service, innovation and ability to adapt to the constant development of new technology,” said Mr Gordon, “However our success would not have been possible without the support of our reliable, long-term suppliers and partnerships”.