Oosha is bought by Access Legal

Oosha at Broadlands, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton-based Oosha is the leading provider of digital workspaces and managed IT services to the UK legal and accountancy sectors.

It works with mid-tier firms, top 100 law firms and top 60 accountancy practices across the UK.

The acquisition will enable Access Legal, part of The Access Group, a leading provider of software solutions to the mid-market, to accelerate its journey to bring together its legal software on an innovative ‘single sign-on’ platform.

Called Access Workspace for Legal, this platform will feature a suite of solutions for practice and case management, finance, HR and legal-specific compliance and training.

Doug Sawers, managing director at Access Legal, said: “Since officially launching in April, Access Legal has gone from strength-to-strength and the addition of Oosha is a natural and exciting progression for us. Technology has never been more important for law firms, who want to deliver modern, flexible and seamless experiences to both clients and employees.

“With its customer-centric approach, and passion for providing simplified IT and cloud solutions, Oosha’s vision aligns closely with our own. We’re continually investing in both our product and services, so customers will benefit from new features and enhanced functionality, as well as a high standard of support – all of which help fee-earners to work more efficiently.

“As the appetite for full or partially cloud-based systems has been rapidly increasing within law firms, our acquisition of Oosha means we can go even further for our customers, delivering the cutting-edge software and cloud service they need to grow.”

Founded a decade ago, Wolverhampton-based Oosha has built a loyal base of more than 120 customers, and has gone on to become one of the UK’s leading cloud providers – serving the legal, accounting and other sectors. Its 70 employees will join The Access Group.

Oosha's co-founder and managing director Matt Newton said: “We’re delighted to be joining The Access Group, they share our ambition and drive for innovation and a customer and employee-centric culture. Our close-knit team’s main goal is to make IT services, including cloud migration, straightforward for legal firms and other businesses in the UK. As a result our clients are able to concentrate on their work, without worrying about the technology, because it just works.