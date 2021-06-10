Crowe supports £112 million of Midlands deals

Andy Kay

The corporate finance team at Oldbury led by partner Andy Kay, including associate director Chasz Coulsting and managers Jason Daft and Phoebe Turner, provides advice and transaction support services to management teams, owner-managed businesses and private companies.

Mr Kay said: “Despite the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic, corporate finance activity in the Midlands has remained busy, and I would like to pay tribute not only to my Crowe colleagues, but also fellow professionals in other advisory firms, who have all pulled together in trying conditions to facilitate these deals.”

Key deals in the past year include acting for Newman and Spurr on the sale of the business to Qinetiq and providing transaction support to Grandeco on its acquisition of Holden Decor.

The Crowe team also advised Inspiration Care during the company’s acquisition by Choice Care, and acted for a 25-strong local pharmacy chain on its multi-million pound merger with an industry consolidator.

Mr Kay added: “As mid-market specialists, we are ideally placed to advise on mergers and acquisitions, disposals, management buy-outs and fundraising.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have also been instrumental in helping our clients obtain funding support, with a constantly updated flowchart that provided a unique real time guide to what was available, how to access it and the tax and cash flow implications going forward.

“We continue to support our clients as the economy begins to emerge from lockdown and will be advising on opportunities for growth, whether organically or via the mergers and acquisitions route.