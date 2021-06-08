Wolverhampton pharmacy put up for almost a million pounds is sold

Tettenhall Wood Pharmacy

The price paid for Tettenhall Wood Pharmacy in School Road has not been disclosed, but it was bought leasehold off an asking price of £925,000.

It was bought through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co and funding for the sale was sourced through commercial finance specialist, Christie Finance.

Tettenhall Wood Pharmacy dispenses in the region of 9,500 items per month and is in a mixed-use retail parade.

The business was previously owned by Andy Millard, who decided to sell to enjoy retirement and to play golf.

First-time buyer Vinayak Khanna said: “I am delighted to have finalised the purchase of Tettenhall Wood Pharmacy. As this is my first pharmacy this is an exciting new venture for me to be embarking upon. I have many plans to grow and expand an already successful business."

Carl Steer, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “After his fair share of bad luck with two aborted private sales, Andy appointed Christie & Co to take the stress out of the next attempt. Although the road was not always smooth thanks to the pandemic, a sale was agreed and completed in less than six months.”