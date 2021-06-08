Sunny and Baz Kooner are enjoying international sales for their premium vodka brand Jatt Life, which they launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Jatt Life says it is having to treble the supply of its five-time distilled French grain 37.5 per cent ABV vodka to meet the demand after it went down a storm when it arrived at its distributors in Australia, Canada and New Zealand last month.

Jatt Life is the brainchild of Wolverhampton entrepreneurs Baz and Sunny Kooner, who achieved a long-held ambition when setting up a spirits business last year, having already established a string of successful dessert parlours, Delightful Desserts, across the UK and in the Netherlands.

Their launch coincided with the start of lockdown, sabotaging their plans to sell Jatt Life through bars and restaurants, all of which were forced to close.

Instead, they switched to online sales and wholesale, achieving sales of more than 100,000 bottles in its first year, fuelled by a social media marketing campaign involving a host of influencers from TV shows including The Only Way Is Essex and Ibiza Weekender.

Following the launch of its original vodka in March 2020, Jatt Life has added a whiskey to its range alongside two flavoured vodkas – forest fruits and orange and pineapple – as well as a sister product, Jatti Gin, a raspberry and peach flavoured gin.

Earlier this year it signed a promo deal with Birmingham’s MOBO-winning rapper MIST and plans to launch its next products, a lime-flavoured vodka and a zero-alcohol product, in the summer.

Jatt Life is currently sitting 24 months ahead of its business plan and has surpassed sales forecasts both in the UK and overseas, while it has also finally started selling its bottles to newly re-opened bars and restaurants – a full 14 months after its original launch.

It also plans to add Dubai, Morocco and a host of European countries to its stockist list this year.

Baz said: “I have always had a passion for good quality spirits, with my wealth of knowledge in this space, I knew the right step forward was to create something new for people that enjoy the finer things in life.

“We’re an example of a business that started at the beginning of the global pandemic in a very troubling and scary time for the world, but which has managed to grow and not just survive but thrive.

“It’s wonderful to now our vodka is so popular overseas, it’s a wonderful reward for working hard and keeping our positive mindset.”

Sunny said “We have worked extremely hard to ensure the quality, the branding and the marketing of Jatt Life is exactly right.