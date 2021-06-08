Mia Direct

Mia Direct, which develops and installs fibre broadband infrastructure, has used a six-figure loan to invest in a new 8,200 sq ft premises in Rugeley. The new site will contain more office space for its staff, as well as providing additional storage space for equipment and stock as it looks to meet increasing demand for its services.

The firm has played an important role in upgrading the internet capabilities in homes and businesses across the West Midlands to faster broadband during the past 12 months, supporting the installation of BT Openreach fibre broadband. This has enabled more people across the region to access faster internet, which has become increasingly important due to the increase in people working from home.

As a result, Mia Direct has experienced significant growth – increasing its team from a dozen employees to more than 50 – and has plans to take on even more staff this year as it continues to grow.

The investment will support Mia Direct’s plans to expand its footprint across the UK. It has recently secured a seven-figure contract for a new installation in Hertfordshire and is looking for more opportunities to take on new business beyond the West Midlands.

Kieran Majevadia, managing director at Mia Direct, said: “There is an ongoing need to bring the UK up to speed in terms of internet connection and we can play our part in this here in the Midlands and beyond as we continue to grow. This new site gives us greater capacity to meet growing demand and take on more ambitious projects across the country.

“The Lloyds Bank team has been nothing but supportive, giving us the guidance and expertise right from the beginning to the end of this project. They’ve also worked with us to develop a long-term business plan for sustainable growth, enabling us to look to the future with confidence. We’re excited to continue our partnership as we see these plans take form.”

Numan Rezaul, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Mia Direct is a thriving business that has shown real ambition in recent months. High-quality internet connection is becoming more important and demand is only going to increase in the months and years ahead. This new site has given them a more robust platform to elevate their business to the next level.