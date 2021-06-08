Courts building is sold

By John Corser

Bridge House, which houses Walsall County Court and Walsall Family Court, has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

A private investor has bought the freehold Bridge Street property which was on the market with a guide price of £1.75 million.

The deal was negotiated by West Bromwich commercial agents Bond Wolfe

The 75,658 sq ft building has 29,336 sq ft of space vacant.

James Mattin, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is another Black Country success story. The building has development potential, subject to planning permission, which undoubtedly added to its appeal.

“We are seeing increased interest in solid West Midlands commercial property assets as they offer returns which are hard to achieve in other parts of the UK.”

John Corser

By John Corser

