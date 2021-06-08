Courts building is sold

Bridge House

A private investor has bought the freehold Bridge Street property which was on the market with a guide price of £1.75 million.

The deal was negotiated by West Bromwich commercial agents Bond Wolfe

The 75,658 sq ft building has 29,336 sq ft of space vacant.

James Mattin, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is another Black Country success story. The building has development potential, subject to planning permission, which undoubtedly added to its appeal.