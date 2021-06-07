47 Birmingham Road

The agency has arranged for the FK Group, which focuses on roofing, cladding, external facades and curtain wall glazing across multiple sectors, to rent space in the NMC Venue at 47 Birmingham Road in West Bromwich.

FK Group, which was launched as a roofing contractor back in 1979, has since expanding to become what it describes as “one of the UK’s leading full building envelope specialists”.

James Mattin, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Commercial, said: “We are delighted to continue to see demand for office space, despite the difficulties imposed by Covid-19.

"There is a continuing want from companies to get back to office life as soon as possible and we are seeing an upward curve in terms of viewings and enquiries across the sector.”

The deal arranged by Bond Wolfe Commercial will see FK Group rent approximately 459 sq ft of space on the first Floor of the NMC Venue for just over £9,650 per annum, on a three-year term.

The NMC Venue, which was formerly known as the National Metal Forming Centre, is a modern office block around one mile south-east of West Bromwich town centre, and five miles north-west of Birmingham.

The location is close to Junction 1 of the M5 motorway and just two miles north of Smethwick Galton Bridge railway station, which has direct links to Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton.