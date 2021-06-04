Electrical wholesaler launches Dudley branch

Ian Jones and Ed Featherstone, of H & S Electrical Wholesalers, are joined by Luke Dodge, of Fisher German

H & S Electrical Wholesalers has launched at Enterprise Trading Estate, Brierley Hill.

The business signed a 10-year lease on the unit through property consultancy Fisher German who were acting for landlords London Metric Mucklow.

It is the third branch for the business, which was established 17 years ago and has bases in Stockport and Salford.

The wholesaler stocks a wide range of electrical goods including cable, sockets, switches, lighting, heating and ventilation.

The branch has four members of staff, with plans to grow this to 10 over the next 12 months as its customer base expands.

Chris Henderson, director at H & S, said: “We’ve very pleased to launch our latest branch in the Midlands.

“We already have a strong presence in the North West, so this seemed like a natural progression for us.

“Enterprise Trading Estate is a fantastic location, we’re in a professional building surrounded by a number of big industry names.

“The two main staff members we have heading up the branch have great knowledge of the area and have spent more than 30 years in the industry.

“We’re now keen to grow the business and have chosen a future-proof location, with the unit having room to add higher racking and a mezzanine floor should we need it.”

Enterprise Trading Estate comprises of 56 units, with just two currently available after a total of nine deals were achieved over the past 12 months.

Luke Dodge, of Fisher German, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome H & S Electrical Wholesalers to Enterprise Trading Estate. They are a perfect fit for the location and have expanded the trade counter element on the estate.

“We look forward to seeing the business grow and create new jobs for the benefit of the local area.

“This latest deal shows the robustness of the multi let industrial sector across not only the West Midlands but the wider UK.

“Enterprise Trading Estate has seen significant enquiry levels both before and during the pandemic and, as a consequence, we have seen a huge variety of occupational take up.

“Of the nine transactions completed over the past 12 months, none of the occupiers have had similar uses, although all benefit from the vibrant business community and activity on the estate.

“Occupiers have included businesses such as parcel delivery operators, plumbing and boiler parts, bakery products, publishing, construction material supplies and a hamper and fine foods supplier.