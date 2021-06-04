Airport redistributes surplus stock to charities

Darren Andrew from Novati with some of the donated items

During May, the airport’s on-site shops and restaurants donated 2.7 tonnes of goods and foodstuffs to local charities who were able to repurpose the products, worth an estimated £16,000 at retail prices.

Items including sweets, snacks, soft drinks, bottled water, gift sets, t-shirts, books, stationery, games, toys and travel accessories were donated and will go to support the work of three local charities – Unite4homeless, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Home Start.

Birmingham Airport’s head of sustainability, Tom Redfern, said: “As part of our sustainability strategy we have committed ourselves to improving recycling rates, embracing the principles of the circular economy and being a responsible neighbour.

"World Environment Day reminds us of the importance of these issues and these figures show we’re making great progress to achieving all three of these aims.

"There is lots more work to do but, with the support of our partners, we’re determined to reduce our environmental impact while supporting neighbouring communities.”

The work is co-ordinated by the airport’s commercial waste partner Novati.