Bryan Leavesley

The addition of stainless steel fittings will give Ehrco’s clients, particularly those operating in challenging environments such as agriculture and oil and gas, more resilient alternatives to carbon fittings.

The applications, which are now available, are also aimed at chemical processing and manufacturing firms.

Dudley-based Ehrco is the UK’s largest independent supplier of hydraulic and mobile hose products. It operates a 20,000 sq ft storage facility holding £2 million worth of stock.

Bryan Leavesley, Ehrco’s operations director, says: ‘This investment in expanding our range will help open doors for us in the food processing, agricultural and oil and gas industries.

"This new development in our range also shows our continuing commitment to seeking out leading manufacturers which meet the challenging needs of heavy industries. Combined with our unrivalled service and technical support, it’s enabled us to reinvest heavily in infrastructure and further drive down delivery times."

Ehrco was formed in 1992 and moved to its current site in Peartree Business Park in 1997. It employs over 20 members of staff, many with more than 10 years’ service with the business.