Top marks for Southern Staffordshire Schools Forum

The sold out event saw schools and business representatives in attendance with the aim of creating stronger links between education and enterprise for the benefit of young people in the local area.

Guest speaker Julie Poppleton, head of careers, employability, enterprise, advice and guidance at Chase Terrace Technology College, gave an overview of best practise careers advice, the purpose of the GBSLEP Enterprise & Skills board and how businesses and schools can better engage with one another.

Delegates also heard an opening address from the manager of JLR's Education Business Partnership Centre, Kelly Steadman-Hope.

This forum is for secondary schools with the aim of providing support to build better links with business, to embed employability skills within the curriculum to ensure that young people enter the world of work with the skills employers demand. The forum also provides a platform to update delegates with the vast range of opportunities, across a variety of sectors, ensuring that curriculum development and careers advice reflects the regional skills demand and availability within the area.

Julie Poppleton, from Chase Terrace Technology College said: ''This forum gives a perfect opportunity for employers and educators to network, engage, collaborate and learn from each other. I was delighted to be asked to be key note speaker. It gave me the opportunity of sharing our journey, positive impacts and outcomes achieved and best practice. I have already been contacted by some of the delegates with the view of meeting up to see how we can best work together in the future''

Chris Plant, director at the Chamber said: “Since our launch of the Southern Staffordshire Schools Forum in September 2014 we have seen encouraging signs that schools within our area are willing to open their doors to local businesses. This gives both schools and future employers the chance to help students arrive at the workplace prepared for what lies ahead. We had a good cross section of schools, businesses and local authority in attendance to hear from our inspiring guest speaker and I would also like to thank the Education Business Partnership Centre Jaguar Land Rover for hosting this event. “

Mr Plant added: “Skills are the number one priority for most businesses within the Chase area. It is important that more businesses increase their interaction with schools, their young people and staff in a way that benefits all parties in the future employability after full-time education. Locally, we would like to engage with schools to identify their employer engagement needs and source relevant businesses. There are various ways for businesses to engage with schools such as mock interviews, career talks, setting real life challenges or inputting into a specific subject area. It is one thing for young people to learn about the world of work from a book but it is something else to learn directly from their local business community.”

For more information contact the Chamber via email info@chase-chamber.com or via telephone 08450 710191.