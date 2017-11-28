Weatherite hails success of apprenticeships and promotes key staff

Weatherite Service and Maintenance (WSML), in West Bromwich, has promoted Aaron Ludlow, one of its long serving trainees from service engineer to installation contracts engineer.

Aaron, aged 23, who won the ACR Journal ‘Trainee of Year’ Award in 2013, joined the company nearly seven years ago and has gone from strength-to-strength. He started with the company as an apprentice service engineer and excelled in his two-year long Level 2 Air Conditioning and Refrigeration course, which helped him to develop the practical skills and knowledge essential to working in the industry.

Aaron then became a full-service engineer, primarily working in the Projects team. His training has continued and for the past two years has worked on major telecom sites including BT, Everything Everywhere (EE) and Virgin Media, ensuring all systems and components are designed, installed, tested, operated, and maintained.

Aaron’s new responsibilities will include site surveying, producing quotations and liaising with sub-contractors who carry out work on various sites including one of WSML’s main contracts, Tesco.

“Weatherite is fully committed to the apprentice scheme, which we view as an integral part of the Company’s proud links with the local community, and Aaron is proof that, managed well, Apprenticeship’s provide a win – win situation for all concerned,” said Ricky Brookes, director, WSML.

“Aaron is a committed team player and we are delighted with his progress. We hope that he will be an inspiration to this year’s apprentice intake.”

The company has also promoted its operations and estimator, Kirsty Bunn, to assistant manager. Kirsty, 31, will manage the BT contract and has recently began work on the company’s key Tesco account. She will also provide quoting on smaller jobs at the company’s accounts including BT, M&S and John Lewis. Kirsty will also oversee the day-to-day running of the office and will assist office manager, Kerry Powell, in her role.

“Kirsty joined us six years ago as a co-ordinator and is an excellent member of our team. We congratulate her in her new role,” added Ricky Brookes.

In another development, WSML has hired a new apprentice service engineer. Curtis Whalley, 19, takes over from former apprentice, Rhys McDonald who achieved a top six finish in the 2017 ACR Journal “Trainee of the Year” Awards. Rhys now works full-time as a service engineer following his apprenticeship programme at Weatherite.

WSML is the oldest operating company within the Weatherite Group, Weatherite Service & Maintenance opened its doors for business in August 1972 and is now one of the UK leaders in the servicing and maintenance of all aspects of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.