New period of growth for Stafford Industrial Supplies

Jake Chadwick has joined the team as operations manager, Garedd Duncan has achieved director status and Ted Valentine has joined as an apprentice with the Astonfields Industrial Estate based business.

Managing director Paul Walters says the new structure has freed him to work on business development.

“We have grown year on year and regularly invested in the business,” said Paul. “However, there’s a lot of potential that remains untapped and the appointment of Jake is part of the strategy to unlock new business.”

“Jake, from Stafford, has previously run a micro business and has come to SIS to grow his career. His appointment as operations manager gives me time to work on business strategy and growth rather than spending so much time managing the day to day workload.”

“Garedd has been an integral part of the team for many years and I’m delighted he’s accepted a directorship and it is also rewarding to invest in future talent by bringing Ted, a new apprentice, on board.”

“We have also achieved ISO9001 status as we wanted to ensure our quality management systems, and this will give us more scope to tender for large public sector and corporate contracts.”

SIS was founded in 1989 and Paul has been with the business since 2001. Paul, a council member at the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, became a director of SIS in 2008 and bought the whole business in 2010.

The business supplies protective workwear, safety boots and footwear, industrial signage, janitorial supplies and personalised, embroidered workwear to companies across Staffordshire and beyond. SIS boasts state-of-the-art heat printing and embroidery equipment and their knowledge of health and safety at work means they can advise and supply clients with confidence.