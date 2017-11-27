Festive fun and frolics as Santa Crawl returns

The annual Santa Crawl takes place on Tuesday, December 5, in support of Birmingham homeless charity St Basils.

Teams of eight or more business people will make their merry way around the city’s bars and the Frankfurt Market, carrying out a number of festive challenges.

This year it is hosted and organised by law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson (EGL), Blueprint Interiors, Cherrypick and The Marketing Engineer. There is also a host of fabulous raffle prizes to be won.

In previous years the challenges have seen people tasked with addressing the market crowds in an attempt to encourage them to sing carols, videoing strangers naming Christmas songs, creating a festive postcard and even ordering a coffee to go with a made up, festive themed name such as Rudolph.

The Santa Crawl begins at 5.30pm at Marmalade in the Birmingham Rep Theatre. There will be drink stops at The Botanist and The Victoria, before heading back to Marmalade for a hog-roast and raffle. Prizes will be handed out to the winning teams.

Peter Adkins, director of regulatory services at EGL, said: “This is always a really enjoyable event. The challenges are great fun, if a little nerve-wracking, and this year will be no different. It’s for a great cause, with prizes on offer, and even if the challenges prove too difficult there’s still the pub crawl and hog-roast to enjoy.

“We look forward to seeing many people across different industries attending and raising money for St Basils.”

Tickets are £30, which includes four drink vouchers, food and even a festive Santa hat. Prizes include a case of wine from BOSS, afternoon tea in Bardolino, a two-course lunch and champagne from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, and a four-person experience package from Grosvenor Casino.

St Basils provides a range of services to help young people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness.

For more information follow @BrumSantaCrawl or #BrumSantaCrawl on Twitter or visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-basils-charity-santa-crawl-tickets