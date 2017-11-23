Harris Lamb retained by Canmoor to let Willenhall Trading Estate units

Willenhall Trading Estate, located off Eastacre, is one of the largest commercial estates in region, extending to almost 400,000sqft, and currently has just two units remaining.

Neil Slade, of Harris Lamb’s agency department, said: “As the market improves and demand for Midlands industrial stock continues to climb, an increasing number of investors are recognising the potential of existing multi-let estates and the opportunities available.

“This estate had a particular interest to Canmoor due to a combination of its size, its location – being situated just two miles from Junction 10 of the M6 it has excellent access links – and the fact that it already has an established anchor tenant in the form of food retail, wholesale and distribution business AF Blakemore & Son, a key employer in the region.

“There are only two units remaining to let at the site, and with Canmoor having committed to invest in a full refurbishment to ensure that they are fitted to the highest specification, we’ve already had a lot of interest,” he added.

The units occupy 26,000 sq ft and 5,000 sq ft respectively, and benefit from secure yards, ample parking and two-storey office blocks. The refurbishment of the larger building has now completed and is available for immediate occupation.

Toby Saul of Canmoor added: “The past two years has seen an increasing concern from agents and businesses across the Midlands about the short supply of quality industrial stock.

“We as a business wanted to acquire more multi-let industrial estates in order to improve the buildings to a high standard, thereby creating more attractive opportunities for businesses and securing new tenants to bring the business parks to full capacity.

“The interest for this estate so far has been extremely encouraging and we’re confident that the limited availability and planned refurbishment will make this another Midlands industrial success story.”

Harris Lamb is joint agent for the site along with Bulleys.

Contact neil.slade@harrislamb.com for more details.