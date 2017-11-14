Speller Metcalfe wins Building Award’s Contractor of the Year 2017

The ceremony was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by more than 1,400 people from the UK’s construction industry.

The Building Awards is the industry’s longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence, allowing companies across all aspects of the construction industry to have their achievements held up as an example to the sector.

Formed in the Midlands in 1995, with offices in Malvern, Gloucester and Wolverhampton, privately-owned Speller Metcalfe has grown to an annual turnover of £130 million and work across the country on projects up to £50 million.

In their comments, the awarding judge’s praised Speller Metcalfe’s impressive pre-tax profits and their successful delivery of the UK’s first Integrated Project Insurance (IPI) scheme at Dudley College.

Speller was the principal contractor for the £12 million Centre for Advanced Building Technologies at the college.

“This company really stood out to the judges. They embrace a wholly innovative approach with the perfect mind-set. They have nothing but exceptional feedback from clients and show a strong dedication to environmental issues in their work.”

On winning the award, Steve Speller, joint owner of Speller Metcalfe said: “To receive Building Magazine’s Contractor of the Year award represents the ultimate accolade - an achievement made possible by the sheer hard work and commitment of all who work for or with Speller Metcalfe.

“Looking back to the early days of the company, nobody could have foreseen the journey that was to unfold in seeing our business become such a highly respected tier-one contractor.

“People often ask me how I gained the entrepreneurial skills to make Speller Metcalfe so successful.

“The truth is that Andy Metcalfe and I were just two ordinary quantity surveyors that wanted to do the right thing for our employees and our clients. It may sound simplistic but our focus has always been to employ the right people, to support and nurture their development and above all to encourage the progress of those who can do the job better than yourself.

“It may sound corny to always reference our family values but there is no doubt that they have got us this far and who knows where they will take our company in the future.”

Group managing director Des O’Neill added: “Winning this award further embellishes the confidence that people have in Speller Metcalfe. It is my pleasure to accept this award on behalf of the business, but the reward is for our talented, loyal and hardworking staff who make our company stand out and of them all I am overwhelmingly proud”

“The staff at Speller Metcalfe make my job as MD significantly easier than it could be and to receive recognition of all their efforts from such an institution as Building Magazine is the icing on the cake.”