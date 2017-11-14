Exova invests in new testing rigs

The group was acquired by Element Materials Technology in June to create one world-class global testing services business.

The new equipment will be utilized for weather and security testing doors and windows to BS 6375-1, including air permeability, water tightness and wind resistance.

Having previously accommodated weather test samples up to four meters high and three meters wide, Element is now increasing this ability with an additional weather rig able to accept test samples up to a maximum of five meters wide and four meters high.

The Black Country New Road laboratory’s security testing capability has also increased with another new rig that will fit samples up to five metres wide and three meters high, giving the facility three security rigs that can be utilised to test simultaneously.

A customer requiring a full initial type test program on both doors and windows will be able to carry out the four weather and security tests simultaneously on different test rigs. This will mean test programmes that would have taken several days can now be completed in a fraction of the time.

Rob Veitch, Element European vice-president for fire and building products, said: “This investment offers a unique service in the industry. With two weather testing rigs running simultaneously, we will be able to offer customers faster turnaround times, shorter test duration and less client time on site. Our increased capacity for larger test samples will also better accommodate our customers’ evolving technical requirements.”

Valued customer Westcoast Windows, design and manufacture Swedish composite windows, doors and sliding doors and its managing director John Lawrence said: “We have been working with Exova for over seven years, employing their weather tightness and security testing equipment to enable third party independent certification of our composite windows and doors. Their investment in the new larger testing rigs has enabled us to test our largest sliding doors, which was essential to ensure our full range of products can be encompassed within the Exova BM TRADA Q Mark scheme and Secured by Design accreditation demanded by our customers.”

Element provides testing to British, European and International standards for Secured by Design, CE marking and individual specifier requirements for doors and windows.

Secured by Design is the national police crime prevention initiative, which has worked closely with Element and the industry to help set security standards for doors and windows.